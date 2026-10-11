Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Tohono O'odham Nation has filed an emergency injunction to stop the removal of thousands of saguaros and other vegetation to construct a border wall.

Contractors for the federal government were set to begin clearing the saguaros on Oct. 12, which is Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Arizona, however, continues to officially observe Columbus Day as a state holiday on the second Monday of October.

During an Oct. 7 multi-faith rally at the San Xavier Community Center opposing the Trump administration’s second border wall on Tohono O’odham lands, tribal Chairman Verlon Jose warned about the upcoming action.

Known as ha:sañ, saguaros are symbols of the Tohono O'odham shared faith, serving as spiritual monuments to customs and values. The removal of any saguaro is an act of atrocity, as they are considered people by the Tohono O'odham, stated the tribe.

"Trespassing on our land to remove the sacred saguaros is like having masked men break into your house and take away your children, " Jose said. "The ha:sañ are our family, as much a part of us as any blood relative. To destroy them by the thousands carves a wound in our hearts that will not heal.

"We call on all people for solidarity as we work to protect our culture and our land from this useless, destructive wall. "

The Tohono O'odham Nation said it had filed an emergency injunction earlier this week with the Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals to stop the Department of Homeland Security from removing thousands of the sacred saguaros on tribal land.

It was not immediately clear when the court would take up the matter.