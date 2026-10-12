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A Vail man accused in the deadly attack on his pregnant wife last week claimed he'd been "torture shocked," a court filing says.

A caller to 911 who identified himself as Joseph Clark claimed he had killed his wife, Noelle, after years of electrical torture, an interim complaint filed with Pima County Justice Court says.

Deputies arrived at the family home southeast of Tucson, near South Houghton and East Sahuarita roads, about 6:30 p.m. Friday. Clark, 49, was outside and was detained without incident, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says.

The body of Noelle Clark, 39, was found in the garage.

She had been covered with a blanket and had obvious signs of trauma to her head. Investigators also found tire marks on Noelle Clark's arms and a deep gash in the middle of her chest, the complaint says.

Deputies found a trail of blood in the garage that led to the upstairs bedroom of the couple's two children, ages 2 and 5, who were inside the house at the time of the attack. Along with a pool of blood upstairs, deputies found a bloody knife, the complaint says.

The children were not injured and are currently in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

The department initially said Noelle Clark appeared to have been shot. On Monday, a department spokesman said the investigation showed several types of trauma. Investigators at the scene noted Clark lacked visible or obvious injuries that would be associated with electrocution, the complaint says.