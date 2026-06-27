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Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has rescheduled this weekend’s appearance in Tucson.

Buttigieg was expected to campaign for Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza on Sunday evening, June 28. The Mendoza campaign confirmed he can no longer make it to Arizona and said the event would be rescheduled.

“Pete sends his sincere regrets and looks forward to rescheduling the event in the near future,” said a representative for Win the Era, a political action campaign started by Buttigieg.

Mendoza is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani in what is expected to be one of the most competitive races in the November midterms. Mendoza is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for the seat.

Earlier this week, Vice President JD Vance canceled a planned appearance in Oro Valley.