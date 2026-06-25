Prefer us on Google Learn More

Pima County officials approved a speedy process this week to select a new treasurer in three weeks following the resignation of Brian Johnson just 18 months into his term.

Three names have already popped up as likely applicants for the job.

To apply, candidates need to submit a letter of interest, a résumé, a financial disclosure form, and a conflict of interest form to the clerk of the Board of Supervisors. Applicants have until July 2 at 5 p.m. to return their application materials. The job was expected to be posted by the end of the day on Wednesday, June 24.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, speak English and live in Pima County. State law also requires the new appointed treasurer to be a Democrat, the same political affiliation as the elected candidate who left office.

Whomever the supervisors appoint will serve the two-and-a-half-year remainder of Johnson’s term, through Dec. 31, 2028.

Jake Martin, who has been serving as the deputy under Johnson, announced he is planning to seek the job. So has Sami Hamed, who finished in second place to Johnson in the 2024 Democratic primary. Brian Bickel, who ran for the position in 2020 but lost to Republican incumbent Beth Ford, is also planning to file to replace Johnson.

The League of Women Voters of Southern Arizona will be holding a virtual public forum for the applicants during the week of July 6-10. The Board of Supervisors will then vote on the appointment at its next scheduled meeting on July 14.