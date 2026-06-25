Pima County officials approved a speedy process this week to select a new treasurer in three weeks following the resignation of Brian Johnson just 18 months into his term.
Three names have already popped up as likely applicants for the job.
To apply, candidates need to submit a letter of interest, a résumé, a financial disclosure form, and a conflict of interest form to the clerk of the Board of Supervisors. Applicants have until July 2 at 5 p.m. to return their application materials. The job was expected to be posted by the end of the day on Wednesday, June 24.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, speak English and live in Pima County. State law also requires the new appointed treasurer to be a Democrat, the same political affiliation as the elected candidate who left office.
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Whomever the supervisors appoint will serve the two-and-a-half-year remainder of Johnson’s term, through Dec. 31, 2028.
Jake Martin, who has been serving as the deputy under Johnson, announced he is planning to seek the job. So has Sami Hamed, who finished in second place to Johnson in the 2024 Democratic primary. Brian Bickel, who ran for the position in 2020 but lost to Republican incumbent Beth Ford, is also planning to file to replace Johnson.
The League of Women Voters of Southern Arizona will be holding a virtual public forum for the applicants during the week of July 6-10. The Board of Supervisors will then vote on the appointment at its next scheduled meeting on July 14.
Johnson resigned June 12, citing “recent urgent changes in my personal responsibilities,” in a letter to county supervisors.
Gallego's spending
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego has been spending political donations on family vacations and childcare, Politico reported Monday.
Recent trips to Miami, Chicago, Disneyland and Disney World with his family were paid for that way, Politico reported. He largely tapped his leadership PAC for those dollars, but he has also used donations to his PAC and his main campaign committee for more than $18,000 in reimbursements for childcare since 2019.
The rules governing campaign committees say they can be used for travel, food, events and childcare as long as the spending is not for "personal use." That personal use rule does not apply to leadership PACs.
In a social media post, Gallego acknowledged spending donated money on childcare and travel.
"It is no news that I am a father of three young children and have a blended family. In fact, I'm one of the few members of Congress with young children," the Arizona Democrat said. "Because I’m not a millionaire (I’m one of the least wealthy members of Congress), every month is a game of childcare, travel, and scheduling balancing."
"And because of my schedule and the laws passed that allow for it, I will at times bring my wife and children with me to these retreats and fundraisers."
County approves vote centers
Pima County voters will be able to cast ballots at 120 different voting centers on primary election day, July 21.
Any eligible Pima County voter can go to a voting center, show valid photo ID, and have the appropriate ballot printed out.
People who receive mail-in ballots but do not mail them back in time have a new option this year. They can return the ballots to the voting centers and have their identification verified at the voting centers, thereby sparing elections workers the time-consuming effort of signature verification.
There will also be five locations where voters can drop off early ballots:
• Pima County building at 240 N. Stone Ave in downtown Tucson
• Pima County building at 6920 E. Broadway on Tucson's east side
• Sahuarita town hall at 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
• Pascua Yaqui Tribal Chambers at 7474 S. Camino de Oeste
• Post office on the Tohono O'odham Nation at 1 Main St in Sells
Key endorsements finally in LD 20
The conventional wisdom around Rocque Perez's run for state Senate in Legislative District 20 has been that he's the "Grijalva" candidate, supported by that local group of Democrats.
And he had some early endorsements, from people like Tucson Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz and council members Kevin Dahl and Miranda Schubert.
What many didn't notice, though, is that neither Mayor Regina Romero nor U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, the biggest names in that political group, had publicly endorsed Perez.
Why wasn't exactly clear. Perez said in a text to the Star on Wednesday, "I genuinely hadn't had that conversation with them until recently."
In any case, Grijalva and Romero finally got around to the endorsement, which Perez posted on his Instagram page June 16.
Perez and state Rep. Alma Hernandez are facing off in the Democratic primary in the district that encompasses most of Tucson's west and near northwest side.
Contact columnist Tim Steller at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Bluesky: @timsteller.bsky.social