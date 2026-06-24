PCC officials said the benefits of education behind bars are shown beyond the number of awarded GEDs at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Most jail stays are not long enough to pass all five required tests for a GED, Kierstead-Joseph said, but the benefits of pursuing individual tests empower inmates.

“It builds their confidence and their momentum,” she said.

Chief Corrections Officer Scott Lowing wrote in an email to supervisors that an average of 100 inmates per month have requested services for the past two years.

However, Nasse reported 2,800 requests in the past year, 1,700 specifically for GED services. Kierstead-Joseph said those statistics come from electronic requests from inmates, and said the county and PCC have not agreed on any report-sharing mechanism, which may have led to the discrepancies.

However, requesting educational services does not guarantee attending classes due to space constraints within the jail and staffing limitations. About 240 students attend classes a year, which Kierstead-Joseph said does not match the demand.

“We have just eight seats in the classroom and just 24 seats available each day ... Even with 1,200 requests a year, there's not anywhere near capacity to serve all that are needing educational assistance,” she said.

Board members showed unanimous support for continuing GED opportunities for inmates, but lone Republican Supervisor Steve Christy said he was skeptical of the sheriff’s motivation to cut the program. He called the $170,000 price tag a “mere rounding error” of the multi-million dollar sheriff’s department budget.