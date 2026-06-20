Droubie said the assessor’s office handles tax roll corrections every day, and the large refund total is seemingly high because it took place over four years.

“We are very, very sensitive to the fact that everything that we're doing affects somebody out there in one way or another ...” Droubie said. “This has been one of those series of unfortunate events that has led to some mistrust in the community, and I am deeply saddened by that.”

Her office became aware of the overvaluations when they transitioned to using a new tax valuation software, she said.

Droubie said the specific errors in the old valuation system extend back to 2012, when former assessor Bill Staples made certain adjustments to property data later administrations found to be unsubstantiated.

As part of switching systems, her office was required to analyze any property values that fluctuated significantly after the new system was in place. That was how these 630 properties were identified, Droubie said.

In a 27-page memo to supervisors in May, Johnson claimed he did not have to issue refunds if the corrections failed to meet standards set by state law, and provided a complex list of alleged deficiencies in the assessor’s method.

Johnson argued Droubie used the full cash value for 2026 and applied it to the last four years, instead of calculating each year separately. State law requires the full cash value of a property to be calculated once a year on an annual valuation date. Pima County taxes are based on limited property value, which is calculated by applying a specific formula to a property’s larger full cash value amount.