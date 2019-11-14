Arizonans should delay travel to a Motor Vehicles Division location or using other services as officials work to correct a computer outage Thursday morning.
The outage is impacting MVD offices and ServiceArizona, the online customer service site, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The outage was reported shortly before 8 a.m.
Officials said the outage was caused by a malfunction with a fiber optic line.
There is no estimated time for services to be restored.
Officials also dealt with an outage on Nov. 6, which affected services throughout the state.
All services were restored after a brief disruption, officials said last week.
A computer outage affecting multiple AZ state agencies is impacting MVD offices and ServiceArizona. Please delay any MVD or Authorized 3rd Party office visits until the problem is corrected. We apologize for the inconvenience. https://t.co/gwseO38v6T pic.twitter.com/q9qeD0T4yz— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 14, 2019