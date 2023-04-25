The Arizona Daily Star’s Spanish-language publication, La Estrella de Tucsón, is ceasing publication immediately.
La Estrella thanks the community for its loyal readership and has enjoyed being of service. Its last edition is being published April 26.
Its weekly audio newsletter, What’s Up con La Estrella de Tucsón, will also no longer be available effective immediately.
We will continue to seek expanded ways of covering the rich cultural diversity that thrives in Tucson through our core news products, The Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com.