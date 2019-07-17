Note: We are running these memories of the moon landing sent by readers over the next several days.
I was ten years old in the summer of 1969. My parents made me and my sisters stay up that night to watch the TV. I don’t remember what time of night it occurred, but to a ten year old, any time after 8pm was late. At the time I knew something exciting was happening but it didn’t sink in until years later. That night I remember there was a lot of waiting and not a whole lot of action as we all sat around our black and white TV set. I am so thankful that my parents kept us awake for that moment in history.
Mary Veres