On the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, i recall 50 years ago that week in July 1969. I was 14 yrs old, an Eagle Scout attending the 1969 Boy Scout Jamboree in Farragut State Park in Idaho. I was troop scribe to our troop from Flint, Mich. We watched the moon landing outdoors in a large amphitheater with 34,000 scouts from around the world. Neil Armstrong called out to us from the moon. What a thrill!

Tucson's Up With People performed for us that night. Little did i know the moon landings would inspire me to get an Engineering degree from the University of Michigan and inspire me to spend 38 years working for Hughes in Tucson on the nations fighter radar and missiles. America's technology on display!

John Guerin

