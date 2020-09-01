Note to our print subscribers: Wednesday's paper might be delivered late

Note to our print subscribers: Wednesday's newspaper might be delivered late because of severe technical issues. Thank you for your understanding.
The owners of the giant T. rex in front of the McDonald's at Tanque Verde and Grant in Tucson say the statue isn’t going anywhere, despite a post targeting it on the Facebook page of a group called Christians Against Dinosaurs.
Where sections of the new border wall are in place, wildlife advocates already have seen javelina, bobcats, and other animals spend hours struggling fruitlessly to find a way through the wall.
Single-vehicle crash near Pima Community College's northwest campus.
Newly released financial disclosures detail Senate candidate Mark Kelly's income from the lecture circuit and highlight differences between him and his Republican rival, Sen. Martha McSally, who, unlike most of her congressional colleagues, isn't a millionaire.
Officer Bryan Brown fired his gun as the suspect drove the stolen patrol vehicle toward him, a federal complaint says.
The decision to reopen by the schools, which serve thousands of Tucson children, have prompted concerns about public health during the COVID-19 pandemic and complaints of packed classrooms and lax mask-wearing.
As of this morning, bars in nine of the state's 15 counties, including Pima, can reopen. But they won't look like they did pre-pandemic. There won't be any dancing, mingling, karaoke or pool. And capacity will be limited to 50%. Movie theaters, gyms and water parks can also open with restrictions.
Suspect was injured in incident and taken to hospital
The driver was cited for failure to reduce and control speed to avoid an accident, and with use of a handheld device while driving during a collision.
