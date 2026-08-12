Investigators interviewed Salazar’s roommates, one of whom said they heard “loud screaming and yelling” coming from Salazar’s room on Wednesday, Aug. 5, for quite a few minutes, after which there was a short period of silence, another “outburst” and then complete silence. They also heard a female voice from Salazar’s room but couldn’t tell if there was anyone present besides her and Batchigari.

One of her roommates sent Salazar a text message to see if she was okay and received a response from Salazar’s phone saying she was fine and it was just an “argument.” They didn’t see Salazar after this, and she was later found dead Thursday by the property manager first and then by TFD officers.

One of Salazar’s roommates told investigators they texted with her Wednesday and Thursday when Salazar told them she planned on breaking up with Batchigari. Salazar’s roommate said Batchigari had a “history of violent behavior,” that he was someone Salazar feared, and that he had sexually assaulted her in the past, the court records say.

Salazar’s roommate told investigators they and Salazar decided to become roommates in late 2025, because Salazar was having problems with Batchigari, who had been staying with Salazar at the time.

The roommate also described an incident at a Halloween party where Salazar became “heavily intoxicated” and Batchigari “repeatedly touched” her in a sexual way without her consent and she got so uncomfortable that she had to leave. The next day, the roommate was told that he had sexually assaulted and tried to strangle her after the party, but she didn’t report the assault to law enforcement, the court records say.