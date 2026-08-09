Among many changes, the policy change also: introduces three new cards that employees must use for purchasing and travel activities; limits travel reimbursements of out-of-pocket expenses to “qualified and approved” university-related expenditures when university payment couldn’t be done; requires approval for travel requests that are farther than 35 miles of the employees’ usual workspace, even when it’s same day travel.

While that looks like a good thing on the surface, Hudson said, she has heard concerns from faculty that it has shifted this part of the workload from support staff to active faculty members.

Hudson said travel is an important part of the job for many, if not most, faculty and researchers, and that this policy change means they have to go through a lot of training and do a lot of work that would previously have been done by support staff in the colleges.

She also said the deadlines to complete the training for the new system were extremely tight and in the summer, when a lot of faculty are off. She said faculty needed to finish the training by July 5 and apply for the new university expense cards by July 22, and if not, they’d have to wait until next summer to enroll in the new system and plan their travel.

Health sciences, endowments

University officials have said the distribution of Health Sciences functions was “to streamline the administrative structure and create a more cohesive organization in support of our mission.”