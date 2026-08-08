'Bringing in the right students'

Also, UA officials have publicly talked about intentional enrollment declines under their new strategy, in which they want to give more access to Arizona students and those who need financial aid.

They have said the university intends to seek “academically prepared” students, with Prelock consistently emphasizing goals of increasing graduation and retention rates.

In May, Prelock said a student’s admission should be “the beginning of a successful path to graduation and beyond.”

“Our efforts are rooted in expanding access to Arizona students and admitting academically prepared students who can succeed and build strong careers with as little debt as possible,” she said. “This is why we have strengthened admissions review, expanded statewide outreach, targeted financial aid toward our neediest students, and awarded merit-based scholarships to those who are well-positioned to graduate on time.”

In an interview with the Chronicle of Higher Education in May, UA President Suresh Garimella said in the past, the UA received a large number of applications he described as “unserious” and said the university would “throw money at the applicants in the form of generous aid.” He said when those students didn’t have the merit to get into other universities, they’d “come to Arizona and struggle academically and sometimes fail to graduate.”