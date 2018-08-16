After appearing in three episodes and making it to the live shows, Sahuarita's PAC Dance Team has been eliminated from America's Got Talent.
The Walden Grove High School dance team auditioned for the show in March and made their television debut in July. On Tuesday, they appeared in the live shows, which means viewers had the opportunity to vote for their favorite acts — including the PAC Dance Team.
The results aired on Wednesday, and sadly, the team didn't make it to the semi-finals.
The team auditioned with their Wizard of Oz-themed dance, which caught lots of internet attention when the team posted the dance to YouTube. It now has close to 3 million views.
In their judge cuts episode, the team performed an Alice in Wonderland-themed dance, where they divided the judges and received criticism from one of the star-studded judges, Howie Mandel.
In Tuesday's episode, around 24 minutes in, the team was featured once again. They performed a dance centered around Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
And despite being told that the dance was their best performance to date, the stars just didn't align, and the team was eliminated in the following episode, around 17 minutes in.