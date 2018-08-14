The PAC Dance Team made it through the auditions and the judge cuts on America's Got Talent, and now they're onto the live shows.
The dance team, which hails from Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, auditioned for the televised talent show back in March and made their debut in July.
They've been featured in two episodes so far, with their third expected to air tonight, according to the team on Facebook.
In their first episode of America's Got Talent, the team performed a Wizard of Oz-themed dance. The second episode featured an Alice in Wonderland-themed dance — and who knows what they'll have in store for tonight's episode, which airs at 7 p.m. on NBC.
In addition to the judge's critiques, the live shows also garner votes from the public, meaning viewers can vote for their favorite acts, including the PAC Dance Team. Results will be unveiled at 7 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 15.
Looking to vote? A number will appear on the screen tonight, or you can vote at NBC.com.
The PAC Dance Team gained media attention in 2017 after they posted one of their dance performances to YouTube. The video currently has close to 3 million views.