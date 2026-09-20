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For the first time, Tucson will be dipping into what amounts to its water "savings account" — the CAP water it has stored underground — in 2027 due to impending shortages in new CAP deliveries from the Colorado River.

The city's preliminary order for Central Arizona Project water next year is now scheduled to be for about 71,000 acre-feet, its lowest in many years. That's a little less than half of the city's annual CAP allocation of about 144,000 acre-feet.

But despite the cut, city residents and other Tucson Water users won't face any problems turning on their taps at home or at work, officials say. That's because the city will make use of CAP water that's been stored underground to fill the gap between customers' demands for water and the available supply.

But reaching into these reserves means less stored groundwater will be available in the future when additional CAP cuts occur, says a top University of Arizona water researcher, Sharon Megdal.

She and other researchers have warned that Tucson and other Arizona cities will face deeper cuts in the future, if the ongoing drought and climate change continue to reduce Colorado River flows as they have since about 2000.

There will be no water shortages in Tucson next year in part because the city has obtained approval from a state agency to pump enough stored groundwater, to which the agency owns the rights, to make up most of the difference in customers' use and the CAP supply coming to the city via canal.

The remaining gap will be filled, if necessary, by CAP supplies that Tucson Water has itself stored underground for future use during shortages, said Chris Avery, an assistant city attorney for Tucson Water.