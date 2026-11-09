"Agricultural commodity prices are not keeping up with costs for anything," he said. "Rising fuel prices drive up fertilizer prices. Overall, with the economics as they are, it's time to sell."

Timing is another factor, he said. The shareholders in both the Walden and Crown families are aging, he said, "and this is the time they have an opportunity to sell."

Richard Walden, who left FICO's CEO post last year but remains executive chairman and sits on the company's board of directors, is 84. His wife Nan, FICO's vice president and counsel, is 72. They split their time now between living on a ranch they own in Amado south of Tucson and a home in Santa Ynez, California, near Santa Barbara. Keith Walden died in 2002 at age 88.

"The Walden family, along with our original partners, the Crown Family, have been privileged to be stewards of the land in what is now Green Valley and Sahuarita since 1948," the Waldens said in a statement. "Our children and grandchildren, along with 3-4 generations of wonderful employees, have worked this land together. Only 1-2% of us in America are farmers and ranchers. Yet we feed our country and the world.

"It has been a difficult decision for our family and partners to sell these farms. But we know it is the right decision for this time. We have confidence in the buyers. They are experienced in growing pecans and other kinds of agriculture. They understand our traditions and culture. They have assured us that they will employ many of our existing employees, and we have provided severance for those who choose to leave or retire."

No employees are expected to be laid off as a result of the sale, although some will leave voluntarily, Driscoll said.