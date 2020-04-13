Tucson food bank has online map showing food distributions, free meals

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has an interactive map that shows were emergency food boxes and community meals are being distributed in the region.
The map can be accessed at www.communityfoodbank.org/Get-Help/Find-Food
The locations shown should be called ahead to ensure the availability of the food. Some emergency food assistance program sites will require people to show IDs and other documents or be enrolled as clients.
No IDs or documents are needed at locations handing out free community meals.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is seeking online donations to help it distribute emergency food during the coronavirus pandemic.
To donate, go online to www.communityfoodbank.org
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.