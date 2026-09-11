And Alejandra Gomez, executive director of LUCHA, said her organization is looking at going back to voters one more time and getting a bigger bump than the 50 cents already set to go into effect in January.

"Next year's minimum wage increase is an important step,'' she said. "But Arizona's affordability crisis makes it clear we cannot stop there.''

Gomez said it's also clear that if there is to be any change, it's going to have to come from voters, as it did in 2006 and 2016.

"That is an important reminder that progress does not happen on its own,'' she said.

"Arizonans deserve wages that actually match the cost of living,'' Gomez said. "As we head into 2027, we are prepared to keep organizing and fighting for the next big step to make that a reality.''

In her statement Friday, she did not mention a specific goal. But Gomez has previously set $20 an hour as a target, which she has called a "living wage.''

Asked about that figure last year, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs said she couldn't specify an appropriate figure.

"I know that Arizonans are struggling,'' she told Capitol Media Services at the time, saying it is her job to "address that struggle.''

But Hobbs said it is legitimate to have a public discussion of how much people need to be paid.

"I think a living wage is where somebody can afford to keep a safe roof over their heads, that has functioning utilities and water and they can put food on the table to feed their families,'' she said. "That is different for everyone.''