How we did this

The Star examined six components drawn from TUSD's own reconfiguration data posted earlier this month at tusd1.org/Reconfiguration. The components include:

Low classroom utilization - percentage of classrooms that are actually being used of the total classrooms on campus

Low enrollment utilization - schools that have significantly fewer students enrolled than the physical space or design allows

Low capture rate - schools failing to enroll a high percentage of its eligible target student population

Low facility condition index (FCI) - unsatisfactory physical condition of school facilities

Deficit spending - schools that spent more money in the 2025-26 school year than they received

3-year ADM revenue decline of 3% or more — whether the school's average daily membership revenue, which is how government funding is calculated and distributed based on the average number of students enrolled and physically in class over the first 100 days, fell 3% or more from school years 2023-24 to 2025-26.

The Star used Claude.AI for an initial cross-reference between two TUSD data files, and fact-checked the cross-references to ensure accuracy. The Star required schools meet three or more of the six components, and did not factor in dual-language, magnet or other special programs that the district could consider when keeping a school off the chopping block.