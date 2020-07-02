Tucson school districts set start dates, but most kids will be learning at home

Schools districts across the Tucson area are setting dates for the upcoming school year, but most children won't be starting out in a traditional classroom.
Tucson's largest school districts — TUSD and Sunnyside — will start classes remotely, citing uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and a continued increase in positive cases. The Vail School District is doing the same and the Tanque Verde School District will recommend it to its governing board next week.
That puts about 74,000 students learning from home, starting with Sunnyside on Aug. 5, Tanque Verde on Aug. 6, and Vail and TUSD on Aug. 10.
The school districts say they will transition to on-campus learning — for families who chose that option — when the state says it is safe to do so.
Tentatively, that could be Aug. 17 under an executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey on June 29. The order allows school districts to start remote learning before then.
Both TUSD and Sunnyside, which serve a combined 60,000 students, say remote learning will look different than what was offered in the spring when schools unexpectedly closed.
In a letter to families Thursday night, TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said learning would be consistent with real-time classroom instruction. Teachers will work with students over Zoom and through recorded lessons five days a week. There will also be offline homework.
Sunnyside Superintendent Steve Holmes said students will be expected to be log in each week day and interact live with their teachers at certain times, minimally three times per day.
Acknowledging that starting out the school year remotely is not ideal, Trujillo told parents he shared the stress of the ever-changing situation.
"Please know the safety and well-being of our students and staff are a top priority when we make decisions," he wrote.
In deciding to start remote learning prior to Aug. 17, school district leaders based it on the possibility that the Aug. 17 in-person date will be pushed back even further.
"It is not in the best interest of our learning community to delay the essential educational services that students and families depend on," Holmes wrote to families. "Although we are facing some challenging times, we are unwavering in our commitment to serve our students, families and staff."
The Sahuarita School District says it is likely, pending final determination next week, that it will start the school year remotely.
Catalina Foothills School District Superintendent Mary Kamerzell hopes to start in-person instruction on Aug. 17, but said it would start remote learning for its 5,400 students at that time if the state pushes the date back.
Flowing Wells also intends to begin classroom learning the week of Aug. 17, though it is preparing a contingency plan should things change.
Amphitheater plans to share a draft reopening plan on Tuesday, July 7.
The Marana school district hadn't posted updated reopening plans on its website or social media since the governor's announcement on June 29.
LOOKING AHEAD
In an effort to plan for when it is deemed safe to return, Tucson Unified asked parents to reserve a space in either remote learning from home or on-campus learning, with the option to change their preference until Aug. 1.
Once school gets underway, Trujillo said there will be defined timeframes in which a child could be transitioned from one learning option to another, if needed.
The district is also working to determine whether families have high-speed internet service at home that can be used for online instruction and whether a laptop with a camera is available for learning during the week for each child in the household.
TUSD noted that those who do not have access to either high-speed internet or laptops, would be contacted for support.
In Sunnyside, where students in grades fourth through 12th have long been issued laptops to take home, students in younger grades will also receive devices before Aug. 5. Kindergartners and first-graders will get iPads, second- and third-graders will get laptops.
WHAT WILL REMOTE LEARNING LOOK LIKE?
For families electing to enroll in remote learning beyond the start of the school year, here's what that will look like in Tucson's largest school district, TUSD:
• clearly articulated schedules;
• interventions through individual or small group online sessions;
• virtual participation in school programs, assemblies, and special events;
• special programming, like gifted education, dual language, Opening Minds through the Arts and other advanced learning opportunities;
• the option to participate in extracurricular activities at the student's home schools following in-person guidelines and safety protocols;
• exceptional education teams working directly with families to accommodate Individualized Education Plans for students with special needs;
• technology and technical support provided.
WHAT WILL ON-CAMPUS LEARNING LOOK LIKE?
For families choosing on-campus learning once it is deemed safe to return, here's what TUSD says that will look like:
• modified classroom layouts to maximize physical distancing;
• required use of face coverings — masks or shields — per city and county mandates;
• preparing students for online learning in the event of a school closure;
• enhanced cleaning and safety protocols;
• special protocols for recess, breakfast and lunch;
• no shared materials;
• extracurricular activities and high school athletics, following safety measures.
STAY TUNED
