Kalvin Jarvis did it again, Tucson!
The Tucson singer advanced yet again on last night’s episode of NBC’s The Voice.
Jarvis, 30, was featured in the singing show’s blind auditions in March. His voice turned two chairs — celebrity coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. Jarvis chose Levine.
From the blind auditions, Jarvis advanced to the show’s battle rounds where he competed against a fellow member of Team Adam. Levine was then forced with the difficult decision of choosing one of his team members to continue on with the show — he chose Jarvis.
"I really like you both. This sucks. This hurts," Levine said, before choosing Jarvis over his former teammate Jimmy Mowery.
Monday’s episode of The Voice featured the show’s new live cross battles, where two members of opposite teams compete against each other.
Jarvis competed against Julian King, a member of coach John Legend’s team.
“Kalvin, look. What I just saw you do — I mean, I knew you were incredible already, but I thought that you went from someone who was a great singer and very much in the conversation to a front runner,” Levine said. “Because that performance was a front runner’s performance. You were unreal.”
Viewers were given about a day to vote for their favorite artists — and on last night’s episode, Jarvis came out on top. He’ll join 23 other artists for the next round of the show.
"You did your best job at the most important time and you really, really, really — I think you blew us all away," Levine said before host Carson Daly announced Jarvis won the battle.
Click here to watch Monday’s episode and here for Tuesday’s episode. The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Check your local listings for the time.