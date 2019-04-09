Good news, Tucsonans!
Tucson singer Kalvin Jarvis, 30, has advanced to the next round of NBC's The Voice.
Last month, Jarvis was featured in the show's blind auditions. Celebrity coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine turned their chairs for him. The show's other two coaches are John Legend and Blake Shelton.
Jarvis chose Levine, dubbed "Team Adam."
On yesterday's episode of The Voice, Jarvis competed in the show's battle rounds.
Here's how the battle rounds work: After working with their chosen coach and a celebrity guest mentor, two artists from the same team compete against one another by singing the same song. The coach then decides who sung it better.
In Jarvis' battle with 31-year-old Jimmy Mowery of Pennsylvania, the two sang "U Got It Bad" by Usher.
Clarkson said Jarvis and Mowery were among her favorite pairings on the show.
"I really like you both. This sucks. This hurts," Levine said, before choosing Jarvis to advance to the next round.
"I'm so excited to continue with Adam," Jarvis said.
And, spoiler alert: Before Mowery could walk off stage, Legend hit his buzzer to steal him — ultimately preventing Mowery from having to leave the show.
"He deserves it just as much as I do," Jarvis said about the steal.
Watch the full episode here. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. Check your local listings for the time.
That feeling when a performance is SO good... it's *bad.* 🔥😎 @iAmKalvinJarvis and @JimmyMowery did THAT.— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 9, 2019
🎶: “U Got It Bad” - @Usherhttps://t.co/c644ElYzag