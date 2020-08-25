TUSD shuts down second school, partially closes another following positive COVID-19 cases

TUSD has shut down its second school and two special education classes on another campus after two people — one child and one staffer — tested positive for COVID-19.

Erickson Elementary, at 6750 E. Stella Road on Tucson’s southeast side closed it’s doors on Tuesday, August 25, until Sept. 7, after a student in the KIDCO program housed at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pima County Health Department recommended the school close for a 14-day quarantine period "out of an abundance of caution," said spokeswoman Karla Escamilla.

The students attending Erickson's on-site care will go to remote learning during the quarantine period.

Two special education classrooms at Rincon High, which shares a campus with University High at 421 N. Arcadia Ave., also closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing students in both classrooms.

The district does not know how many students and staff were potentially exposed to the virus, but seven TUSD students at Erickson were using an on-site care space. The district doesn't know how many kids were in the KIDCO program at the school.

The two special education classes at Rincon had a combined 20 students. The two high schools remain open.

TUSD, which has been conducting remote learning for all of its students since Aug. 10, will list school closures due to coronavirus at tusd1.org/COVID-19.