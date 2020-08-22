Tucson schools, families balance learning, health risks in opening weeks of classes

Alice Flores hesitantly lets her grandson’s hand go at the entrance of Wright Elementary on Monday morning. The concern is tangible on her face as the 8-year-old is led inside by a school monitor.

Flores worries more about second-grader Jesus then his first-grade sister Jenessa, who is also led into the school. Jesus gets nervous when he’s away from his grandmother, and last year — the children’s first at the school — Flores came and ate lunch with them every day.

“I overprotect them a little bit,” Flores said. “My whole insides want to cry out for them.”

As the new school year begins, Flores can’t eat lunch with her grandchildren, who she’s raising on her own. Because of the coronavirus, parents and guardians are asked not to come onto campus, to have as few people together as possible.

Flores has kept the kids isolated since a statewide stay-at-home order went into effect in March. At 58, she’s not that worried about herself. It’s her grandkids and the uncertainty around how COVID-19 affects children that worries her.

“I’m really worried, I’m confused, I’m concerned about a lot of different things,” she said. “I don’t know what to do.”

The children fall into an at-risk category, prioritized by the district for in-person services. Flores was also struggling to get the kids logged on to their online classes, so she brought them in person.

“We were having a very hard time,” she said. “I don’t want them to fall behind.”

Unaccounted CHILDREN