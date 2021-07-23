Two contested races in Aug. 3 Tucson primaries feature five candidates

“I had the opportunity to learn about the city and how it works and develop an appreciation for public service,” said Padrés, who unsuccessfully ran for the Pima County Board of Supervisors last year. After that race, he noticed a lot of overlap on issues affecting his ward and decided to run when Durham resigned.

Padrés, whom the Arizona Daily Star’s editorial board endorsed, said his diversity of work experience in the private and public sectors as well as his Mexican-American heritage will bring much-needed representation to Ward 3, where close to half of residents speak Spanish. “We’ve never had a Hispanic member from Ward 3,” he said. “I’d be a much more diverse type of individual than we are accustomed to seeing on the city council.”

In his view, poverty, rising crime rates and housing costs are the top issues facing Tucsonans.

“We need to bring more investment and jobs to Tucson. Without it, poverty will be hard to take on,” Padrés said, adding that the city should also look for more innovative solutions to building affordable housing units, such as rezoning vacant commercial properties. On the public safety side, he said that while he agrees with the need to rethink policing, “we need to properly fund our police department so they have enough resources to not only be active, but proactive in fighting crime.”