Your guide to voting in Tucson’s Aug. 3 primary election

Fimbres and the winners of each of the two contested Democratic primaries will go on to the general election scheduled for Nov. 2. In Tucson, primary election participation for city council is limited by ward, meaning for example, that only voters who live in Ward 6 get to vote for Ward 6 candidates. In the general election, though, candidates are elected by voters citywide.

Who can vote?

Registered voters in the three wards will vote for candidates in their wards in the primary.

Those registered voters have had to live within the Tucson city limits since July 4, 2021.

All voters must be at least 18 years old on the day of the election, Aug. 3.

How to vote by mail or in person

All registered voters, regardless of their party affiliation, who live in Wards 3, 5 or 6 should have automatically received a primary ballot in the mail. If you have not yet received yours, call the City Clerk’s office at 884-8683.

This fall, voters who live outside of those wards will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for November's general election, in which they will be able to vote for city council members and any ballot initiatives.