Volunteers sought for 'Stand Down' event for veterans

 David Martinez / For the Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans is seeking volunteers to help with its annual “Stand Down” event on March 11-13.

The event will take place at the Grand Luxe Hotel, 1365 W. Grant Road.

Over 60 service providers will be on hand to offer veterans clothing, showers, haircuts, health screening, medical care, legal assistance, housing options and employment support services. There will also be assistance with food stamps and VA and Social Security benefits. Pet services will also be offered, including grooming, vaccinations, licensing, spaying and neutering. “Stand Down” tries to reach as many homeless veterans and veterans at risk of becoming homeless as possible. It is open to any military veteran, including from the National Guard and the Army Reserve.

Volunteers help set up and clean up, offer support to veterans and answer questions. Large groups that would like to volunteer are welcome. To sign up or volunteer, visit tucne.ws/1e81

