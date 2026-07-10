Chances for thunderstorms in the Tucson region rise over the weekend from about a 40% chance Saturday night to about 60% by Sunday night, the weather service says.
The high temperatures in Tucson will be about 103 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
Chances for thunderstorms in the Tucson region rise over the weekend from about a 40% chance Saturday night to about 60% by Sunday night, the weather service says.
The high temperatures in Tucson will be about 103 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
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