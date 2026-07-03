While the colonizers from Europe brought disease, instability and an influx of goods from the outside world, Crandall said, the people who were already here “carried on as much as they could in their traditional lifeways.”

But the outsiders kept coming, until ignoring or resisting them became impossible.

Within a few months of O’Conor’s declaration establishing the Tucson Presidio, a vast expeditionary party — hundreds of men, women, children and their livestock, led by Juan Bautista de Anza and his Indigenous guides — trudged past the O’odham fields and villages along the Santa Cruz River on the way north and west to settle the San Francisco Bay.

A year later, in the autumn of 1776, Spanish troops from Tubac marched into the valley to begin construction of their new fort.

The pace of change only accelerated after that. Wars were fought. Borders were drawn and redrawn. More people moved in, lured by silver and sunshine and the promise of a new frontier in a place far older than many newcomers understood.

Then came the railroad, the automobile, the airplane and the air conditioner. Across 250 years, the Kingdom of Spain’s Pimeria Alta was transformed into the United States’ Pima County, home to more than a million people, among them the descendents of those early farmers along our once-flowing desert river.

What’s left now is the remembering.

“Perhaps we can alter the narrative to more clearly convey that the place around which the city now sprawls was settled long before the arrival of Europeans,” Seymour writes in "Unveiling Tucson's Namesake: The Sobaipuri O'odham Village of San Cosme del Tucsón" from the Summer 2022 edition of the Journal of Arizona History. “The heart of Tucson was important to those who went before us, those who took care of the land that we now enjoy and consider our own, and who named it in their own language.”