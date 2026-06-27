The Apache people would be forced off of their ancestral lands and onto reservations as far away as Florida and Alabama. Their most famous warrior would spend the rest of his life as a prisoner of war and a national curiosity, trotted out under guard to appear at major exhibitions and ride on horseback in President Theodore Roosevelt’s 1905 inaugural parade.

Geronimo was born in eastern Arizona in 1829 and raised as part of the Bedonkohe band of Apaches near the headwaters of the Gila River in New Mexico, according to the autobiography he dictated in his later years while in exile at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

His reputation as a wartime leader was forged in blood, after his mother, his wife and their three young children were massacred by Mexican troops, touching off a brutal cycle of raids and revenge killings.

Through the ensuing decades, a growing number of U.S. troops were sent to the Southwest to secure the expanding settlements and cross-country supply routes there. But each time the Apache renegades agreed to settle peacefully on reservation land, said Geronimo in his 1906 autobiography, poor treatment and broken promises by the government would lead them to escape once again.

After his final surrender, Geronimo became a symbol of defiance and defeat, used in service of a simplified narrative about the so-called “taming of the West.” And though he dabbled in the customs of his captors, from the Ferris wheel to Christianity, he never stopped longing for the headwaters of the Gila.