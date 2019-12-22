Weed warriors face foul new foe from Phoenix

The weed first showed up in Maricopa County in the 1990s, and by 2005 it had infested the Cave Creek Ranger Station and other parts of the Tonto National Forest.

The Ben Avery shooting range at the northern edge of Phoenix saw arguably the worst outbreak. There, the bloom perfectly coincided with the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual Outdoor Expo, which attracted thousands of visitors who unknowingly carried stinknet seeds home with them.

Still the weed went untreated, Scheuring said.

“People in Phoenix had no idea. They were selling it in farmers markets” as a special kind of chamomile tea, he said.

From there, it spread outward along I-10 and I-17, its tiny seeds most likely carried on the tires and fenders of vehicles. After wet winters in 2016 and 2018, a carpet of yellow blossoms filled empty lots and embankments in central Phoenix and crept south down the interstate to Casa Grande.

San Diego County and Riverside County in California have also seen major — but likely separate — outbreaks. At this point, Byrd said, Phoenix is probably a lost cause, but the Old Pueblo can still be saved.