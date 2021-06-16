 Skip to main content
Wildfire burning in Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson
Wildfire burning in Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson

An air tanker drops retardant onto the Heavy Fire burning near the Helvetia Mine in the Santa Rita Mountains in south of Tucson, Ariz. on June 16, 2021.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

The Heavy Fire is burning near the Helvetia Mine on the north end of the Santa Rita Mountains, southeast of Sahuarita. Several units from Coronado National Forest, Green Valley Fire District and other cooperating agencies are assigned to the fire, which was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Incident commanders are using air tankers from Libby Army Air Field in Sierra Vista and very large DC-10 air tankers from Gateway Airport in Mesa.

Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com

