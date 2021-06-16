Wildfire burning in Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson

The Heavy Fire is burning near the Helvetia Mine on the north end of the Santa Rita Mountains, southeast of Sahuarita. Several units from Coronado National Forest, Green Valley Fire District and other cooperating agencies are assigned to the fire, which was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Incident commanders are using air tankers from Libby Army Air Field in Sierra Vista and very large DC-10 air tankers from Gateway Airport in Mesa.
Contact Rick Wiley
Rick Wiley
Photo editor
Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. From 1988-94 he was a photographer at the Tucson Citizen. He is a graduate of ASU (yes, that ASU).