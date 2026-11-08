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Data center developers seeking to build dozens of sprawling artificial intelligence campuses across Texas were already dealing with a suspension of approvals under Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Under Gina Hinojosa, elected on Tuesday as the first Democratic governor of the Lone Star State in more than three decades, they’re facing their worst-case scenario.

As part of her campaign, Hinojosa repeatedly called for an immediate moratorium on data center development. She’s described Abbott’s vows to rein in data center operators as “nothing more than an election year stunt” and has accused developers of “raising our utility rates and depleting our water.” She’s vowed to halt approvals until “a legislative session that puts Texans first so that we don’t have any more communities in Texas who are powerless against these global corporations.”

Combining Hinojosa’s victory with those of other Democrats who won gubernatorial races from Georgia to Ohio and Pennsylvania could leave half of proposed AI data center additions across the U.S. vulnerable to stricter local scrutiny and pushback. All of them made more aggressive data center regulation a central part of their campaigns, and their wins underscore the intensity of the growing voter backlash against the sites powering AI systems worldwide.

The results were part of a broader Democratic rout that wrested party control of the U.S. House and Senate away from Republicans, propelled by voters’ frustration with the cost of living and the war in Iran. Democrats are poised to put closer scrutiny on Silicon Valley interests that had largely been spared during President Donald Trump’s first two years in office.