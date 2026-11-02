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Wild animals like raccoons, capybaras and chipmunks look like perfect cuddly pets, but you may run into some trouble trying to own these animals in Arizona.

If you've ever looked at a trash panda and wanted to snuggle up with it, you're not alone. Online trends of people domesticating wildlife have led many to seek out quirky, exotic animals to keep as pets.

While there are major debates about whether this practice is ethical, the more pressing matter is what is allowed in the state you call home.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department dictates which exotic animals are allowed to be owned in the state and what licenses are required to own specific animals.

Some animals are outright illegal to own in Arizona, while others can be acquired through special licenses. Either way, it can be difficult process to follow.

Here's what to know to avoid getting into legal trouble.

Can I own a raccoon as a pet?

No, raccoons and other Carnivora species, such as bears, foxes, ocelots, servals, skunks, wolves and weasels are considered to be restricted wildlife according to section R12-4-406 of the Arizona Game and Fish Laws and Rules.

These and several other animals are listed in this section as restricted wildlife, meaning it is illegal to possess them unless under specific circumstances.

A Wildlife Holding License allows you to legally purchase restricted animals, but only for the purposes detailed in section R12-4-417 of the Arizona Game and Fish Laws and Rules.