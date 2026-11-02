Wild animals like raccoons, capybaras and chipmunks look like perfect cuddly pets, but you may run into some trouble trying to own these animals in Arizona.
If you've ever looked at a trash panda and wanted to snuggle up with it, you're not alone. Online trends of people domesticating wildlife have led many to seek out quirky, exotic animals to keep as pets.
While there are major debates about whether this practice is ethical, the more pressing matter is what is allowed in the state you call home.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department dictates which exotic animals are allowed to be owned in the state and what licenses are required to own specific animals.
Some animals are outright illegal to own in Arizona, while others can be acquired through special licenses. Either way, it can be difficult process to follow.
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Here's what to know to avoid getting into legal trouble.
Can I own a raccoon as a pet?
No, raccoons and other Carnivora species, such as bears, foxes, ocelots, servals, skunks, wolves and weasels are considered to be restricted wildlife according to section R12-4-406 of the Arizona Game and Fish Laws and Rules.
These and several other animals are listed in this section as restricted wildlife, meaning it is illegal to possess them unless under specific circumstances.
A Wildlife Holding License allows you to legally purchase restricted animals, but only for the purposes detailed in section R12-4-417 of the Arizona Game and Fish Laws and Rules.
Special exemptions for licensing of restricted wildlife can also be found in section R12-4-407 of the Arizona Game and Fish Laws and Rules. However, the reasoning and purpose for Wildlife Holding Licenses and exemptions for licensing typically do not apply to private citizens looking to keep a restricted animal as a pet.
What exotic animals can I own?
All wildlife listed under section R12-4-406 of the Arizona Game and Fish Laws and Rules are considered restricted wildlife and cannot be owned without specific licensing.
However, there are some pretty unique animals you can own that are not considered restricted animals. For example, long-eared hedgehogs, pygmy hedgehogs and domestic rabbits are all considered unrestricted wildlife in Arizona, even though several other similar species are considered restricted wildlife.
Even capybaras do not require special licenses to be owned according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
"Animals that aren't listed as restricted live wildlife, then the Department wouldn't oversee those species," wrote Michael Colaianni, media relations director for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, in a statement to The Arizona Republic.
You can also adopt a desert tortoise without a special license through the Arizona Game and Fish-authorized adoption program.
Still, even if animals are considered unrestricted wildlife according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, some cities have their own ordinances as to what exotic and domestic animals can be owned within their city limits.
Can you go to jail for owning an exotic animal?
According to A.R.S. 17-309, if you're caught illegally possessing one of the animals classified as restricted live wildlife, you're looking at a Class 2 misdemeanor, which also means you're looking at up to four months in jail and up to a $750 fine.
According to A.R.S. 17-314, the Arizona Game and Fish Department can also fine you on top of your criminal charges. For things like turkeys and javelinas, you could get a $500 fine. Elk and eagles will come with a hefty $2,000 fine, and any endangered species could result in an $8,000 fine.