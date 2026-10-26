A thin-bodied creature with pointed ears, an elongated snout and almost no hair appears in an Arizona neighborhood. Its appearance is so unusual that some residents are wondering whether it is an abandoned dog, a sick coyote or the legendary chupacabra.
What may look to some like a creature straight out of a horror story could have a far less mysterious, but equally concerning, explanation.
In communities including Sun City, Peoria and Moon Valley, residents have shared photos, videos and accounts throughout 2026 of animals whose appearance has sparked curiosity, concern and references to one of Latin America’s best-known legends.
The posts, shared mainly on neighborhood social networks such as Nextdoor and Reddit, show how the chupacabra myth remains alive even in urban communities across the Phoenix metropolitan area.
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‘We see chupacabras in our backyard all the time’
On Oct. 7, a resident identified as Rivers Carpenter wrote in a Nextdoor post that animals he calls chupacabras are frequently seen in his Sun City community.
“We live in Sun City and see chupacabras in our backyard all the time,” he wrote.
His comment sparked a conversation among neighbors, some of whom offered a different explanation.
A user identified as Carol E., who said she had worked at wildlife refuges along the Texas border, dismissed the idea that the creatures exist.
“I worked in wildlife refuges on the border in Texas, and I can tell you it’s a myth. Every sighting is an animal with mange,” she wrote.
Mange is a skin disease that can cause animals to lose much of their fur.
Although her statement reflects a widely documented explanation for many such cases, it does not constitute a scientific identification of the animals seen in Sun City.
Strange animal photographed in Moon Valley
Another case that drew attention occurred on Sept. 18, when a user identified as Joshua R. shared a photo on Nextdoor of an animal he had seen near a golf course in Moon Valley, north of Phoenix.
“Just checking to see if anyone has lost a pet in the Moon Valley area near the golf course,” he wrote.
The resident said he had seen the animal that morning and even left food for it, unsure whether it belonged to someone.
The photo shows a canine-looking animal with large ears, a narrow snout and little visible fur on several parts of its body.
At the time the post was reviewed, it had received 225 reactions and 337 comments. Some of the responses included references to the chupacabra. However, the image alone does not make it possible to determine with certainty what species the animal is or whether it has any medical condition.
Another mysterious creature
The conversation is not limited to Sun City and Moon Valley. In May 2026, a Reddit post titled “Seen in Peoria this weekend” showed an unusual-looking animal that was compared to a chupacabra.
The author said he had spotted the animal while walking through a dry wash and that it appeared to be feeding on a pigeon. Commenters suggested several possibilities: a coyote with mange, a hairless dog or another sick animal.
The video revived a question that has surrounded alleged encounters with the creature for decades: Is it an unknown animal, or a common species whose appearance has been altered by disease?
Over the years, the legend spread to different countries, and descriptions of the supposed monster began to change. In the United States, particularly in Texas, versions emerged describing it as a hairless, dog- or coyote-like animal.
One of the best-known cases occurred in 2007, when Phylis Canion, a ranch owner in Cuero, Texas, said she had found specimens of the mysterious creature.
Journalist Asher Elbein documented these cases in “Chasing the Chupacabra,” published by the Texas Observer in October 2016.
The resemblance between those animals and some of the recent photographs from Arizona is striking, although that does not mean all the animals spotted in the Valley have the same disease.
Sun City had previously raised concerns about sick coyotes
Reports of unusual-looking animals are not new in Sun City. In January 2024, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center warned of an increase in calls involving severely ill coyotes in the West Valley community.
According to a report by Arizona’s Family, some of the animals were found lying on the ground, weak and struggling to walk.
Dr. Jaclyn Cubillas, who was interviewed by the outlet, said some of the most common symptoms included extreme fatigue and unusually slow movements. She also warned about the dangers of rat poison. Coyotes can come into contact with the poison or consume rodents that have previously ingested it.
Days later, KTAR News reported that Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center had recorded an increase in serious and potentially fatal illnesses among coyotes, particularly in Sun City.
The organization expressed concern about exposure to rodenticides and its possible connection to the animals’ weakened condition and the development of mange.
One of the most dramatic cases involved a coyote found by a worker who saw it surrounded by vomit, feces and shed fur. Although the animal was taken in for treatment, it died shortly afterward.
The conservation center urged residents to reduce their use of rodent poisons and adopt preventive alternatives, such as removing food sources, sealing entry points into homes and keeping outdoor areas clean.
These earlier cases offer an additional possible explanation for the photographs of hairless animals now circulating on social media.
Could rat poison affect coyotes?
The conversation about supposed chupacabras in Sun City also sparked a discussion about wildlife health. On Nextdoor, Kathy Schoener, who said she is involved with an Arizona community group, said she has seen coyotes with severe signs of mange in Maricopa County.
She also raised concerns about wildlife exposure to rodenticides, products used to kill rats and other rodents. These substances can pose a danger to predators that consume contaminated animals.
The possible connection between exposure to these chemicals and coyote health requires specific research before it can be linked to the recent sightings.
From Puerto Rico to Texas: How did the chupacabra legend begin?
The chupacabra story began gaining widespread attention in Puerto Rico in 1995, when mysterious deaths of farm animals were reported. According to some accounts, the animals appeared to have been drained of blood.
One of the best-known accounts came from Madelyne Tolentino, who said she had seen a creature with large eyes, long limbs and spikes along its back.
Are there chupacabras in Phoenix?
There is no scientific evidence confirming the presence of the legendary chupacabra in Arizona.
Accounts and photographs shared throughout 2026 show animals whose appearance has sparked curiosity and concern among Valley residents, but they do not prove the existence of an unknown species.
Mange offers one possible explanation for several of these cases, although individual images require expert identification. What is certain is that more than three decades after the legend began spreading from Puerto Rico, the chupacabra continues to find new settings.
Not all sick coyotes have mange
Mange is not the only disease that can affect coyotes here. In August 2025, Arizona Game and Fish warned of an increase in reports of sick or disoriented coyotes in neighborhoods, parks and green spaces across Maricopa County.
At the time, laboratory testing confirmed cases of canine distemper, a viral disease that can cause respiratory problems, discharge, disorientation and seizures. Unlike mange, distemper affects multiple systems in the body and can be fatal.
What should you do if you encounter a sick coyote near your home?
Arizona Game and Fish notes that coyotes are part of the state’s native wildlife and can be found in parks, golf courses and neighborhoods. The agency recommends keeping a safe distance, not feeding them, avoiding leaving pet food outdoors and keeping dogs on a leash.
It also advises protecting small pets and preventing coyotes from becoming accustomed to people.
If an animal displays dangerous behavior, approaches aggressively or poses a threat to people, authorities should be notified. In the event of an attack, call 911.