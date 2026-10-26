Although her statement reflects a widely documented explanation for many such cases, it does not constitute a scientific identification of the animals seen in Sun City.

Strange animal photographed in Moon Valley

Another case that drew attention occurred on Sept. 18, when a user identified as Joshua R. shared a photo on Nextdoor of an animal he had seen near a golf course in Moon Valley, north of Phoenix.

“Just checking to see if anyone has lost a pet in the Moon Valley area near the golf course,” he wrote.

The resident said he had seen the animal that morning and even left food for it, unsure whether it belonged to someone.

The photo shows a canine-looking animal with large ears, a narrow snout and little visible fur on several parts of its body.

At the time the post was reviewed, it had received 225 reactions and 337 comments. Some of the responses included references to the chupacabra. However, the image alone does not make it possible to determine with certainty what species the animal is or whether it has any medical condition.

Another mysterious creature

The conversation is not limited to Sun City and Moon Valley. In May 2026, a Reddit post titled “Seen in Peoria this weekend” showed an unusual-looking animal that was compared to a chupacabra.

The author said he had spotted the animal while walking through a dry wash and that it appeared to be feeding on a pigeon. Commenters suggested several possibilities: a coyote with mange, a hairless dog or another sick animal.