How aggressive are they?

We also talked to Darren Julian, urban wildlife specialist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, who told us javelinas are not very aggressive under normal circumstances.

“However, as they encounter humans without receiving any negative stimuli from us, over time, they lose their fear of us. Almost every time we see aggression from javelina it is directed at our pet dogs,” said Julian. “When javelina no longer have any fear of humans and we are no longer a direct threat, they can go after our pet dogs that may pose a threat to themselves, the herd or their young. Javelina see our pet dogs like coyotes; a canid that is a potential threat, such as a predator.”

Are javelinas only in Arizona?

Javelinas are found in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas and everywhere south of the U.S.

“They are a tropical species that has adapted to climates further and further north,” said Julian.

What to do if you see a javelina?

Julian mentions that if it is in a natural space and not showing any sign of aggression, leave it alone. If it is in a human-dominated space, like your yard or neighborhood, do whatever it takes to make it or them run away.