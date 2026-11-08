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PHOENIX — After a 16-year-old teen suffered severe facial injuries following an explosion at a Halloween bonfire party, Phoenix police said they have found a suspect who may be responsible.

The blast happened around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 30 near 67th Avenue and New River Road, said police Sgt. Chris Berrelleza.

Phoenix Fire Department personnel responded and took the teen to the hospital for treatment. Berrelleza said several other people at the scene were also treated for minor injuries.

The teen was identified by family as Jaidynn Penberthy, 16, in emails to The Arizona Republic.

An investigation revealed that a large group of teens and young adults had gathered around a bonfire when a man threw an object into the fire, Berrelleza said. About three to five minutes later, the object exploded, he said.

On Nov. 6, Samuel Schnee, 24, was taken into custody by Phoenix police officers. He was booked on numerous felonies and faced multiple charges of aggravated assault and endangerment, according to Berrelleza.

The object thrown into the fire was a truck shock absorber, according to Penberthy's grandmother, Celeste Flores, in an email to The Republic. Those are metal tubes filled with hydraulic fluid, kept under pressure, and designed to be mounted near a vehicle tire.

Penberthy was struck in the face by shrapnel, breaking her jaw and causing facial injuries, her family said. She also fell into the fire, causing burns on her back and legs.

Penberthy's family created a GoFundMe to help pay medical expenses that will arise.