The class action, now playing out in federal court in Wisconsin in front of Judge William Griesbach, alleges American Industrial Partners consolidated nearly a dozen small fire truck manufacturers and used its market control to raise prices.

The firm later combined four of the companies to create REV Group, then shut down two manufacturing plants in Pennsylvania and Virginia. Plaintiffs claim that led to a massive backlog and $4.2 billion in undelivered orders by the end of fiscal 2024.

The complaint also alleges Pierce Manufacturing, owned by Oshkosh, consolidated with Boise Mobile Equipment to corner production of wildland fire trucks.

Cities, counties and fire districts across the U.S. say the price of trucks and parts has doubled, as have delivery times.

Arizona launches investigation

All that is why Attorney General Kris Mayes says she launched an investigation last month over alleged anticompetitive, illegal conduct.

"Arizona's firefighters run toward danger to protect the rest of us, and they shouldn't have to do it with equipment that's falling apart because corporate greed has priced them out of the repairs and replacements they need," she said in a written statement. "My office will hold accountable any company that puts profits ahead of the safety of our first responders and the communities they serve."

Attorneys for the manufacturers and the Fire Apparatus Manufacturers' Association deny any wrongdoing. In a recent motion to dismiss, the companies argue the price increases and delays stem from a surge in demand brought on by the pandemic.