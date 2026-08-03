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Arizona health officials have confirmed the state's first-ever case of a more serious form of mpox known as Clade I that remains rare in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only confirmed about 30 cases of the strain since November 2024.

The good news for Arizonans is that Clade I does not appear to be spreading in the state and state health officials say the risk to the general public is low.