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PHOENIX — Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs has chosen a former state senator who sought to define in state law who is male and who is female as his running mate.

In an announcement Friday morning, Biggs said he chose Sine Kerr at least in part because she is a dairy farmer. That is a sharp contrast from the gubernatorial hopeful who was trained as a lawyer but has spent much of his career in politics.

"She knows Arizona's agricultural community as well as anyone and has the respect of farmers, ranchers, and policy makers from around the state,'' Biggs said in a prepared statement. He specifically cited her work in securing $1 billion in 2022 for the state's Water Infrastructure Finance Authority to find new sources of water, something that has included efforts at desalination.

Kerr, a Buckeye Republican, also pushed through legislation that same year that allows crime victims to petition courts for what amounts to a lifetime restraining order preventing their assailants from ever harassing them again.

But Kerr also is known for her sponsorship of what she called the "Arizona Women's Bill of Rights'' which sought not only to define sex but also spell out that it is determined at birth. Her legislation also said that the only options are male and female, that it is "objective and fixed,'' and "does not include gender identity or any other term that is intended to convey a person's subjective sense of self.''

Kerr, in introducing the plan, cited cases — all from other states — where transgender individuals or males who identify as females have decided to participate in women's sports and injured players who were born female.