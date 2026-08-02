What the state wants, she said, is for Silver to accept Thornell's assurances that things will get better than they are now — and that he will do better.

"They essentially argue that their hoped-for leadership capacity moving forward is what counts,'' Hart said.

"But, as described ... current leadership has failed to implement the necessary reforms,'' she said. And their "continued promises about what they intend to do in the future'' are insufficient to leave Thornell in charge of the health care system.

Ultimately, Hart told the judge, any claims the state will be harmed by wresting control of health care from Thornell are outweighed by what will happen if she doesn't.

"Plaintiffs face the risk of injury up to and including death ''harm that is happening now, and has been ongoing for over a decade precisely because of defendants' inability to make meaningful improvement to their healthcare program,” Hart wrote.

The question now for the judge is whether, after all these years, it is too little, too late.

There has been no lack of warnings.

After the lawsuit was filed in 2012, the state agreed to a settlement to improve care.

But federal judges overseeing the case ruled repeatedly, starting in 2014, that mental and physical healthcare provided to prisoners failed to live up to basic constitutional standards. The judges also twice found the state in contempt and issued multi-million dollar fines.

In 2015, state officials entered into a settlement, promising to do better.