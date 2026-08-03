Clergy privilege is 'sacrosanct'

The roadblock for Steele's legislation was Eddie Farnsworth, then a state senator from Gilbert, who headed the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"We have all kinds of mandatory reporters,'' Farnsworth said, including teachers and coaches. They have no right to refuse to come forward when they learn about abuse of children, regardless of the source. But Farnsworth said the kind of changes sought then by Steele, and now by Travers, are a bad idea.

"The issue of privilege is something that I think has been sacrosanct for a very long time, recognizing that the privilege is something that is necessary for people to engage in their religious beliefs,'' he said. "I tend to believe that if we start doing away with privilege in the confessional, then we've basically destroyed the underlying fabric of what the confessional is about.''

That has real-world implications, Farnsworth said.

"If you believe the bishop is obligated to go to the police, would they come in and confess?'' he asked. "Probably not.''

Put another way, Farnsworth said, fear of involving the police could mean that congregants would stop going to a member of the clergy to confess to something they know is wrong. That, in turn, would mean no help would be offered, whether that's counseling or advising the person to come forward.

"At least with a confessional and having a sacrosanct confessional, people feel like they can go in and try to turn their lives around and change and ask for help,'' he said.