Gubernatorial nominee Rep. Andy Biggs will speak at President Donald Trump's rally Wednesday in Bullhead City, while at least one other GOP contender in a close race will skip the event less than three weeks before Election Day.
Biggs is a close ally of Trump and a five-term congressman. He's hoping to turn a decade's worth of victories in Arizona's ruby red 5th Congressional District into his first statewide win, ousting Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs after one term in the Governor's Office.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar is also planning to attend and speak, according to his spokesperson, Anthony Foti. Chris Scotten, Rep. Abe Hamadeh's campaign consultant, said Hamadeh would also attend.
Former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is running for Biggs’ seat in the U.S. House, will also attend, according to his campaign spokesperson Ed Morabito.
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The president is returning to Arizona on Oct. 14 during a swing through mostly conservative states, and is slated to speak in western Montana later that day.
The Arizona rally is set for Laughlin Bullhead International Airport. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and Trump will speak at 1 p.m.
The official guest list of speakers, who typically warm up the crowd before Trump takes the stage, hasn't been publicly released. But at least one Republican in a toss-up race won't be there.
Jay Feely, a former Arizona Cardinals kicker and sports commentator now running for the competitive 1st Congressional District, is "regrettably" unable to attend, according to his general consultant Brian Seitchik, who declined to say more.
Feely was among the candidates who spoke at Republicans' midterm convention in September in Texas, another Trump-focused event where attendance divided candidates from swing districts. He is hoping to win the seat left vacant by outgoing Republican Rep. David Schweikert and faces Democratic nominee Amish Shah.
Republican Treasurer Kimberly Yee, who won the party's nomination for superintendent of public instruction in July, said she is attending scheduled meetings in the Valley during the president's visit.
Many prominent GOP candidates did not respond to requests from The Arizona Republic on Oct. 12 to confirm whether they would attend.
Those who did not respond include Rep. Eli Crane and swing-district Rep. Juan Ciscomani.
Attorney General candidate Warren Petersen, candidate for Secretary of State Alex Kolodin and candidate for treasurer Elijah Norton also did not respond.
Trump's return to rural Arizona comes just three weeks before Election Day as polling shows his own approval ratings have sunk amid the war with Iran and a tariff agenda that has increased everyday costs.
Many Democratic candidates have sought to tie their GOP opponents to the president and the timing of Trump's visit could be a liability as much as it energizes Republican voters to support their nominees up and down the ballot.
Biggs has been a reliable vote for Trump's policies, supporting his tariffs, voting against curtailing his war powers and even bragging he can get the president on the phone.
Trump's last visit to the Grand Canyon State in April saw him lament Biggs' departure from Washington, D.C., though he has endorsed Biggs' bid for governor.
Reporter Laura Gersony contributed to this story.