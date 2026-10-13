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Gubernatorial nominee Rep. Andy Biggs will speak at President Donald Trump's rally Wednesday in Bullhead City, while at least one other GOP contender in a close race will skip the event less than three weeks before Election Day.

Biggs is a close ally of Trump and a five-term congressman. He's hoping to turn a decade's worth of victories in Arizona's ruby red 5th Congressional District into his first statewide win, ousting Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs after one term in the Governor's Office.

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar is also planning to attend and speak, according to his spokesperson, Anthony Foti. Chris Scotten, Rep. Abe Hamadeh's campaign consultant, said Hamadeh would also attend.

Former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who is running for Biggs’ seat in the U.S. House, will also attend, according to his campaign spokesperson Ed Morabito.

The president is returning to Arizona on Oct. 14 during a swing through mostly conservative states, and is slated to speak in western Montana later that day.

The Arizona rally is set for Laughlin Bullhead International Airport. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and Trump will speak at 1 p.m.

The official guest list of speakers, who typically warm up the crowd before Trump takes the stage, hasn't been publicly released. But at least one Republican in a toss-up race won't be there.

Jay Feely, a former Arizona Cardinals kicker and sports commentator now running for the competitive 1st Congressional District, is "regrettably" unable to attend, according to his general consultant Brian Seitchik, who declined to say more.