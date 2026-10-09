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PHOENIX — The nominee for lieutenant governor on the Democratic ticket is brushing aside multiple speeding tickets he got in Mesa while he was its mayor.

"I've lived in Arizona my entire life, and we've all seen that camera flash and realized we were going a little too fast,'' John Giles said in a written statement Thursday. He said publicity about the citations he incurred in Mesa — mainly in 2021 and 2022, though there is a speeding ticket from this past February — is strictly political.

But Giles, tapped by incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs to be her running mate in her reelection bid, did not address the fact he also had two citations in Mesa for running red lights in 2021 and 2023.

Nor did he respond to questions about records from Mesa Municipal Court that show all the citations were dismissed and about whether that had anything to do with the fact he was the mayor; he held that role from 2014 through 2024. The court records do not show why they were dismissed. There is also nothing in the available court documents to show how much over the speed limit Giles was clocked.

The documents were initially found by FOIAzona, a blog that bills itself as "increasing transparency in Arizona through public records research.''

Based on the blog's most recent postings, however, there appears to be a bias in the issues it pursues, with most of its reports being about activities of Democrats.