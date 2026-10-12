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PHOENIX — A new bid by a top campaign aide to Katie Hobbs to throw some more shade on Andy Biggs misses key facts.

In a post on X, Michael Beyer called attention to a story in American Journal News which points out that Biggs, as a state senator, was one of only three Arizona lawmakers to vote against a 2012 measure designed to restrict the ability of convicted sex offenders to serve as security guards or private investigators. And in a separate post, Beyer, the publicist for the Hobbs reelection campaign, repeated a line from the political story that the Republican gubernatorial hopeful whose "alleged pattern of voting to protect sexual predators has become a significant liability for his campaign.''

And when asked about it by Capitol Media Services, Beyer said it's another example of Biggs siding with abusers.

It is true that Biggs voted against the bill.

But what neither the media outlet nor Beyer mentions is that Biggs voted against the 2012 bill after citing a last-minute amendment that actually weakened the measure.

And that is not an explanation Biggs started making now. He publicly told colleagues that on April 10, 2012, when the proposal came to the full Senate. And in those contemporaneous comments, Biggs made clear his motive for his ``no'' vote had to do with the late change.

None of this is likely to end the bid by Hobbs and her campaign to paint Biggs, in their words, as a "predator protector.'' The governor already has released four separate commercials with that message.