A mostly sunny week
- Arizona Daily Star
-
- Updated
Related to this story
See what today's weather forecast looks like in Tucson.
Malpai ranchers practice rotational grazing, fix erosion, build wildlife-friendly infrastructure, welcome the formation of conservation easeme…
Tucson’s 2026 monsoon season got off to a wet start Monday, bringing thunderstorms, lightning and enough rain to break a daily rainfall record…
For those of us living here year-round, Tucson has a plethora of excuses to abandon the AC. If all else fails, we retreat to the cooler climes…
While predicting the strength of Tucson's summer monsoon is still up in the air, a ‘super’ El Niño could make for a wetter-than-usual winter h…