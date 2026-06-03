Summer nostalgia

The making and devouring of fresh green corn tamales used to be a top reason to adore late summer in Tucson, as the sweet fragrance of the steaming tamales — it's quite intoxicating — mingled with the steamy monsoon afternoons of August.

Used to be that this local delicacy relied on the late-summer harvest of sweet corn and green chiles, as green corns are made from the juicy kernels scraped off of fresh cobs, rather than from dried masa flour.

But today, year-round supply chains, the trucking of corn north from Mexico, and improved methods for freezing chiles mean this summer treat is available any and all times of year.

Still, it just wouldn't be August in Tucson if we didn't make it a point to partake of one of the best treats anywhere, especially if we're lucky enough to throw a party with family and friends to assemble dozens of luscious green corns at a time.

Norma Coile