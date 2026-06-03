There's something to be said for sticking around Tucson year-round.
OK, we're the first to admit that when the mercury tickles the triple digits, we're complaining as loud as the next guy.
But being a true year-rounder has its benefits. There are things that happen only in Tucson's summer months, like watching the monsoons roll in over the Catalinas or taking in the moonlit beauty of the gardens at Tohono Chul or browsing the various night markets.
Add in golf courses lowering their rates and local resorts offering discounts for poolside staycations, and there's really little reason to complain.
Of course, when it gets too hot, we will be the first to hop in the car and head up the Catalina Highway to Mount Lemmon, where the temps are sure to be 15 to 20 degrees cooler beneath the canopy of lush pine trees.
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Some of this might be a newsflash if your idea of a perfect Tucson summer is hiding out beneath the AC binge-watching reality TV. But just indulge us a moment as we take you through some of our summertime hacks. Who knows, you might get an idea or two.
If you're staying, play in style
Admit it: You drive by some of those fancy Tucson resorts with their lush golf courses and starred restaurants and picture yourself sitting poolside with a fancy cocktail.
We'll let you in on a worst-kept secret: During the summer, those fancy resorts want to see you on their pool decks.
They have plenty of room, so they offer up some pretty sweet discounts to entice us to book a long weekend or two.
Several resorts, including The Westin La Paloma Resort in the foothills, Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa on the northwest side and the west-side JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa offer discounts of up to 20% if you book in advance.
The Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge off North Kolb Road in the foothills rewards Arizona residents (that includes us) with 20% off with proof of residency, while the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain in Marana has its Celestial Summer deal that starts at $209 a night. But there's a catch; you have to book 30 days in advance, and the rooms are limited.
If golf is your summertime jam, hitting the greens at the four Tucson city-run courses — Randolph Golf Complex at 602 S. Alvernon Way, El Rio Golf Course at 1400 E. Speedway, Fred Enke Golf Course at 8251 E. Irvington Road and Silverbell Golf Course at 3600 N. Silverbell Road — is about $30 cheaper through Aug. 30. You'll pay $55 for a morning tee time or $48 in the afternoon compared to the seasonal rates of $80 and $82.
A Tucson City Golf official said you can save even more if you buy a Tucson City Card for $119 through tucsoncitygolf.com. Cardholders get discounted year-round rates and two free rounds of golf; one is good for use at the time of purchase, and the other is good through Dec. 31.
If you want to try your luck or skills on a PGA-tested 18-hole course, head over to Omni Tucson National Resort & Spa, 2727 W. Club Drive on the northwest side. The course, which was Southern Arizona's PGA home on and off from the 1970s through 2006, has $80 early-day tee times for non-guests and $60 rates after 2 p.m.
Many of the golf resorts we checked with have not released their summertime rates, but many have historically discounted greens fees by as much as 50% off their seasonal rates.
There's nothing like watching the storms roll in
For several years, Shannon Zouzoulas and her Arizona Hops & Vines business partner/sister Megan Strank turned their Sonoita winery into monsoon HQ with "Bad Decisions," a summertime mini-festival centered on bacon, wine and chocolate.
Folks would pull up with little campers or pop-up tents and revel in all things summertime. The event, held in early August, grew from a single day to a three-day weekend as attendance went from a few dozen to several hundred. It got so big that one year they had to move it to nearby Patagonia Lake, where they had flash flood alerts throughout the day, Zouzoulas recalled.
August can sometimes be the height of the summer monsoon season, especially in that part of Southern Arizona, which seems to attract more than its fair share of lightning storms and downpours. Zouzoulas remembers several Bad Decisions weekends when it rained so hard folks were sloshing and sliding in mudpuddles.
"There were years where it would literally just downpour during and people would be like proposing in the mud to someone, or tents would be flying away," she said. "I still have customers that come in and go, 'When are you doing Bad Decisions again? That was so much fun. We lost our tent and had to sleep in our car.' I'm like, that doesn't sound fun."
The event went on hiatus for a couple of years during the pandemic. It returned in 2022 and 2023, which was its last year.
"Bad Decisions in monsoon season was one giant bad decision," Zouzoulas said.
But there's something magical about watching the monsoons roll in over the grasslands-swept landscape of wine country.
"It's the perfect place because you watch the storms roll in over the Huachucas (Huachuca Mountains) and you'll start seeing the clouds build up," Zouzoulas said. "Then all of a sudden ... you'll get these huge downpours, and the lightning."
The temperature drops 10 to 20 degrees.
"Because of the open view, like those big skies, you really get to see the storms come in, and I love that," she said.
There are at least 20 wineries in the Elgin-Sonoita area, and each offers a dramatic front-row seat to Mother Nature doing her summertime thing.
Some other magical places to watch the monsoons include the patios at Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, in the shadow of Pusch Ridge, the mountain range sitting in front of the Santa Catalina Mountains on Tucson's northwest side. When the storm passes, the mountains turn a dusty pink against a blue-grey sky.
The patio at Contigo Latin Kitchen at Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3770 E. Sunrise Drive, has amazing views of the desert turning a grey blue, while you get a clear view of the lightning striking in the distance from The Moonstone rooftop restaurant at the University of Arizona area Graduate by Hilton Tucson, 930 E Second St.
Heat's not a problem during night markets
The stars twinkle above you as you scour local vendor booths, trying to find something cute to wear on your next summer outing. A cool breeze is in the air, whispering “don’t think, just buy” as it passes through.
You have no choice but to pick up a locally crafted bracelet or creosote-scented candle; Mother Nature is telling you so.
The night markets in town have all the same quirky, Tucson charm, but with actual bearable weather.
You can stroll through the Old West-themed grounds of Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road, and take in all the cool art and homemade treats while unleashing your inner cowboy. Their Summer Night Market series is from 6:30–10 p.m. June 6 and 27, July 11 and 25, Aug. 8 and 22 and Sept. 5.
Pro tip: the parking lot does get packed, so be prepared and head over a little early.
- The MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, has become a hotspot for food and unique shops, so it only makes sense they also put on their own summer night market series. On the last Friday of each month until September from 6-10 p.m., you can stop by and check out over 80 vendors and food trucks.
Even better: the shops and restaurants there also stay open late. Who wouldn’t want to shop around while chowing down on a taco from Rollies?
- Want more food and night shopping? Then the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road, is your thing. Every weekend they are open until late, giving you the opportunity to find cool items under the night sky. Comida Park is also there, which is like a food-truck park, so you’ll have plenty of dinner options.
- Tucson takes its vintage shopping very seriously, and summer is the perfect time to find the best Y2K-inspired outfit since you won’t have to be battling the college students. Desert Haze, a vintage clothes and accessories market, will be hosting its monthly event at La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Road, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13.
- Local businesses also put on fun night markets, so keep your eyes peeled on Instagram. On June 6, Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave., will host a pride-themed night market at their shop from 6-9 p.m. When you’re done there, you can head over to the beloved Vegan Night Market at Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave., from 6-10 p.m.
A mountain retreat to beat the heat
Undoubtedly one of the best things about summer in Tucson is spending a relaxing day unwinding in nature, high above the city on Mount Lemmon.
With its abundance of hiking trails, scenic views from the Catalina Highway, quaint restaurants and cabins in Summerhaven, and cooler summer temperatures, there’s so much to explore just a short drive from Tucson.
Mount Lemmon is a hiker’s paradise, with more than 1,000 miles of trails in Coronado National Forest for both experienced and beginner hikers to explore. Some of the most popular hikes include:
- The Meadow Trail, at the very top of the mountain: A short, easy route perfect for families with younger children or anyone wanting to enjoy the stunning views of pine woodlands, dense ferns and expansive views of the Catalina range.
- The Marshall Gulch and Aspen trails: These will take you along a creek bed to the base of Marshall Peak, then up along the top section of Marshall Peak with panoramic views of the Catalinas.
- The Butterfly Trail: A moderate to challenging 5.7-mile trail that descends the northern side of the mountain before eventually climbing up Mount Bigelow.
If you’re looking for a day of fishing, Rose Canyon Lake is a six-acre trout fishing lake tucked away on the slopes of the Catalinas. You can even make a weekend of it and camp at the Rose Canyon Campground for some relaxing peace and quiet in the outdoors.
And then there's stargazing. We can't think of a better summer night than one spent under the stars. If you love to get lost in the planets and constellations, Mount Lemmon offers some of the best night sky viewing around, away from the pollution of the city lights. It’s the perfect place to bring a picnic and sit under the night sky.
Head over to the University of Arizona’s Mt. Lemmon Skycenter at the very top of the mountain if you want to delve into the mysteries of the cosmos with expert science communicators. The Skycenter offers regular SkyNights Programs and Astronomer Nights as well as guided day tours of the observatory grounds and facilities.
Who says Tucson saves the best for the fall?
Yes, our beloved Tucson Meet (Eat) Yourself — the city's signature folklife festival showcasing our ethnic foods, culture, music, art and humanity — is held in October, but June-August has some pretty swell community events worthy of abandoning the AC.
One of the summer's biggest comes on Saturday, June 6, when Art State Arizona hosts the annual World Margarita Championship at Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive.
Three dozen local restaurants are participating, with the margarita being the center of attention. Mixologists will see how they can reimagine and elevate Tucson's unofficial official cocktail, which will be paired with signature bites from a slate of Tucson Originals restaurants. Tucson Originals, formed in 1999, is an alliance of locally owned, independent restaurants, distilleries and breweries that works to preserve and support Tucson's food community.
Art State Arizona, formerly Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, hosts the second most popular summertime foodie event, America's Best Mexican Food Festival on Aug. 8 at La Paloma, before ending the summer season with the 18th annual Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge Sept. 6 at El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, 10000 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley.
- We also will be regulars at Tohono Chul Park's "Chillin’ at the Chul," featuring live music, events for the kids, food and the cool vibes of the moonlit gardens. It's held on Friday and Saturday nights through August at the park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte on the northwest side. Visit tohonochul.org/chillin-at-the-chul for the musical lineup.
- Wanna see bats do their nighttime dance? Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum at 2021 N. Kinney Road hosts "Cool Summer Nights" on Saturday nights through Aug. 29. Nighttime is the best time to see the desert's nocturnal animals come to life, including bats that are known to perform aerial acrobatics as they hunt down dinner, while beavers splash around in their pond.
According to the museum, which is celebrating its 74th year, you can see the scorpions glow green under black light, or you can bring a flashlight and explore on your own. There's also live music. For a list of theme nights, visit desertmuseum.org.
- Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court in Reid Park, spotlights a different resident during its "Summer Safari Nights," from 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8. There's live music, a slip-and-slide for the kids and other activities, and each week they feature a different zoo animal. For the lineup, visit reidparkzoo.org/event/summer-safari-nights-2026.
- Pima Air & Space Museum and the Tucson Military Vehicle Museum, both located at 6000 E. Valencia Road, host "Night Ops." The annual event is a chance to see fighter jets, tanks and equipment used in battle from World War I to the present day. "Night Ops" is from 5-8:30 p.m. June 6 and 20 and July 18 and 25, with a different theme each night and discounted admission. For a lineup, visit pimaair.org/night-ops.