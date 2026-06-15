As ranchers downsize due to the drought, analytical tools like this help owners select the hardiest cows to keep.

And the collars are an important tool for animal welfare, too. By identifying anomalies in behaviors, the GPS device makes it easier for ranchers to administer care for their livestock, especially in times of emergency.

A few weeks ago, Strelow kept a close watch on a GPS-tagged heifer that was about to deliver her first calf. Pregnant cows usually split from the herd to give birth in secrecy. She ultimately miscarried, but Strelow’s team was able to track her down, whisk her back home and put her on or a regimen of antibiotics. Though the cow lost her baby, she kept her life.

Technology lowers the barrier of entry for newer ranchers in a profession with an aging problem. The Pauns know they aren’t your typical Malpai rancher, having taken over Lee Station Ranch six years ago rather than inheriting it through family. Everything they know now, they learned the hard way from making mistakes on the job.

On the windswept plains of the Malpai borderlands, pedigree cowboy legends walk, including 90-year-old cougar-hunting Warner Glenn and politics-bridging Bill McDonald. Their adventures reverberate in their footsteps all over the countryside. They’ve set a high bar, and the Pauns knew they had to catch up, fast.

“We needed to find an edge,” Richard Paun said. So he and his wife looked to technology.

In March, one of their pregnant cows showed all the signs of an imminent birth. A year ago, before GPS collars arrived, the same cow got pregnant, but returned to the herd with no newborn in tow. Paun combed the wilderness and never found her calf.